Clean Water for the Murray

Country Water Quality Improvement Program Stage 3 Overview

The third stage of the Country Water Quality Improvement Program headed by the South Australian government is aiming to bring high quality filtered water for drinking to several townships across the Riverland regions and Murraylands. The outer metro and northern regions of South Australia Water covers said townships, bringing water and waste water services to industry, farming, horticulture, and residential clients. Some of the state’s most important infrastructure is being operated there. The major River Murray pipelines and reservoirs that bring water to the Barossa Valley and Adelaide are just two notable examples.

The quality improvement works found along the Murray River relies upon the extensive experience of the UGL in offering speedy delivery of water engineering infrastructure throughout all of Australia and even South East Asia. The Water Quality Improvement Program’s third stage included the addition of an impressive nine new treatment plants to the area.

Program Details

The Country Water Quality Improvement Program was first started in 1996. Its initial work helped usher in ten brand new water filtration plants. Ten years later, the state government of South Australia announced that the third state of the program would be accelerated in order to bring filtered Murray River water to the masses throughout as many as 17 communities. The nine new treatment plants mentioned before were always a major part of the plan, as were six new pipelines. The construction efforts also included the following:

1 – Small scale demolitions

2 – Extensive excavation work

3 – Earth works

4 – Pipe works

5 – Construction of various buildings

6 – Shed, security fencing, and transportable building construction

Security Measures

The Kamantoo based water treatment plants included major elements such as:

1 – Raw water tank with 3 metre elevation, able to hold 17,000 litres

2 – Treated water tank able to hold 2,000,000 litres

3 – Water filtration plant

4 – Office, testing, and amenities building

5 – Tanks for chemical storage

6 – Drying lagoons

These plants had limited budgets and had to be built on a period with compressed contracts. This allowed the water quality to be bolstered much sooner, something of great necessity given the droughts plaguing South Australia during that time period.

